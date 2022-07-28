News
Thursday
July 28
Blinken plans to talk to Lavrov
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken intends to speak with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for the first time since the war in Ukraine began more than five months ago, CNN reported.

The top US diplomat said Wednesday that he expected a call with his Russian counterpart this week to discuss a "substantial proposal" presented to Moscow "weeks ago" to try to secure the release of two wrongfully detained Americans—Paul Whelan and Brittney Griner.

He also plans to discuss the recently signed agreement to allow Ukrainian grain to transit through the Black Sea.

Speaking at a news conference at the State Department, Blinken said he would not negotiate on Ukraine in a call with Lavrov, repeating that they would not discuss Ukraine without Ukraine.

After months of internal debate, the Biden administration has offered to exchange Viktor Bout, a convicted Russian arms trafficker serving a 25-year US prison sentence, as part of a potential deal to secure the release of two Americans held by Russia, Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan, according to people briefed on the matter.
