Raisi: Enemy cannot even think of taking any move against Iran

President Ebrahim Raisi said Thursday that Iran has created a high level of deterrence that the enemy cannot even think of taking any move against it, Mehr reported

Raisi made the remarks on a visit to Hamedan Province on Thursday and in a meeting with the officers and families of Shahid Noje Air Base personnel in Hamedan city.

Emphasizing that the country's progress in the field of the defense is one of the examples of successful neutralizing of the enemy's sanctions, President Raisi said "Today, the army and the IRGC are with the people at difficult times, and we are grateful for that."

The president pointed out that through the efforts of the armed forces, a high level of deterrence has been established in the country, stressing "With today's power of Islamic Iran, the enemy cannot even imagine invading Iran's territory."