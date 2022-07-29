US: Azerbaijan suspends activities of American companies in country, whose products presented in Karabakh

The Azerbaijani government suspended or threatened to suspend the activities of American companies in the country whose products or services are provided in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, currently under the control of Russian peacekeepers, the US State Department said in a statement on the investment climate for 2022.

The Azerbaijani authorities have banned entry into the country for some people who visited Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Russian forces have played a role in controlling access along highways near the border and into the Nagorno-Karabakh region from Armenia and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani government has suspended or threatened to suspend the operations of U.S. companies in Azerbaijan whose products or services are provided in the area of Nagorno-Karabakh currently under the administration of the Russian peacekeepers and has banned the entry into Azerbaijan of some persons who have visited NK. The U.S. government is unable to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in and around NK as access is restricted," the statement said.

The 2022 budget of Azerbaijan provides for the allocation of 2.2 billion manats ($1.3 billion) for the restoration and reconstruction of these territories. It is reported that these funds will be used to restore road infrastructure, electricity, gas, water, communication infrastructure, education and healthcare, as well as the restoration of cultural and historical monuments. The government is also implementing clean energy projects in the region. Reconstruction is expected to continue in the coming years, along with the maintenance of special budgetary allocations provided for the restoration and settlement of these territories, the statement added.