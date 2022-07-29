News
Germany: Lesvos, Chios, Rhodes are Greek territory, and no one has the right to doubt this
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Lesbos, Chios, Rhodes and many, many others are Greek territory, and no one has the right to raise questions about this, saod German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock after talks in Athens with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, AP reports.

“Yes, many questions of international law are complicated, but some are also very simple. Greek islands ‒ Lesbos, Chios, Rhodes and many, many others ‒ are Greek territory, and no one has the right to raise questions over that,” Baerbock told reporters after talks in Athens with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

Turkish officials claim sovereignty over the eastern Greek islands, accusing Greece of militarizing the islands in violation of treaty obligations.
