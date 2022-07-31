King of Morocco expresses readiness to restore ties with Algeria

Morocco's King Mohammed VI delivered a speech on Saturday, reaffirming his willingness to re-establish ties with Algeria, which cut diplomatic ties with Rabat last year, AFP reported.
“I look forward to cooperating with the Algerian presidency so that Morocco and Algeria may work hand in hand and enjoy normal relations between the two brotherly peoples,” he said in a speech on the occasion of the Throne Day.
“The borders separating the two brotherly Moroccan and Algerian peoples will never stand in the way of the interaction and understanding between the two peoples,” he added.
He urged the Moroccans to preserve the spirit of brotherhood, solidarity and good neighborliness towards the Algerian brothers.