EU sends Ukraine €1 billion in aid
EU sends Ukraine €1 billion in aid
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The European Union has sent Ukraine 1 billion euros of exceptional macro-financial assistance, and the first tranche of 500 million euros has already been credited to the account of the National Bank of Ukraine. Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced this on Facebook.

According to him, the second tranche is expected to arrive tomorrow.

1 billion euros is part of a large package of support for Ukraine in overcoming the financial consequences of the war, totaling 9 billion euros. The funds will help in financing priority budgetary needs, the head of government said, according to Ukrinform.
