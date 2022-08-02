Iranian Foreign Ministry calls Pelosi's visit to Taiwan violation of territorial integrity of China

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani condemned US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, calling it a violation of China's territorial integrity.
"The tense behavior of U.S. officials regarding their interference in China's internal affairs and violation of that country's territorial integrity is an example of American interference in various regions and countries of the world, which results in increased instability and conflict, for this reason (Pelosi's visit to Taiwan) is condemned," Kanaani wrote in Iran's Foreign Ministry Telegram channel.
Pelosi arrived Tuesday night at Taipei airport, her visit marking the US House speaker's first trip to Taiwan since 1997.