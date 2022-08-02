US Embassy in Armenia urges its citizens to be cautious amid news of explosive devices

The US Embassy in Armenia has warned US citizens in Armenia to avoid certain places for safety reasons.
These are places that were reported to the Ministry of Emergency Situations this evening as having explosive devices. They are: Zvartnots Airport, all Yerevan Metro stations, the Yerevan Municipality and the RA National Assembly buildings.
The US Embassy informed its citizens that the emergency services are currently investigating bomb threats at Zvartnots Airport, all subway stations, the Municipality and the National Assembly.
The US Embassy urged US citizens to watch the local media, avoid crowded places, inform friends and family about their safety and be aware of their surroundings.
No explosive devices were found at Zvartnots Airport or Municipality, work continues in the subway.