US mushroom house with thatched roof to be sold for millions of dollars

A so-called mushroom house in the United States Michigan state will be sold, the New York Post reported.

An unusual building located in Charlevoix County, Michigan, was put up for sale for $ 4.5 million. The house is designed by Earl Young, who worked without drawings with materials that he found himself. His buildings were commonly called mushroom houses, hobbit houses, or dwarf houses.

The Straw House was built in 1920 with stones quarried from Lake Michigan. A few years ago it was redecorated and the thatched roof was replaced, but some details remained unchanged.

All items in the house are made to order. The new roof is made of natural straw, hand-harvested in Europe.

The unusual house has seven bedrooms and a living room with a fireplace. The interior is made mainly in gray and brown tones through the active use of stone and wood. In some cases, the red color serves as an accent that highlights some details. The house is decorated with plants, as well as paintings on the walls. For guests there is a separate guest house with a bedroom located in the attic.