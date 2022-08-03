Nancy Pelosi leaves Taiwan after scandalous visit

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi is leaving Taiwan after a visit, Reuters reported.
Footage appeared on the network in which the American politician says goodbye to local politicians and climbs on board.
Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on August 2.
According to plans, she was scheduled to hold a video conference at her hotel on the morning of August 3, as well as visit the island's legislature, hold talks with Taiwan's chief of staff Tsai Ing-wen, and participate in a welcome dinner at the historic government mansion for honored guests.
The politician's press service said that her visit is evidence of the United States' commitment to supporting Taiwanese democracy, and also does not contradict the United States' policy towards China. At the same time, the Chinese Foreign Ministry expressed strong protest because of her visit to the island.