EU calls for 'immediate cessation of hostilities' between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces

The European Union calls for an "immediate cessation of hostilities" unfolding between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces around the Lachin corridor and other places along the line of contact, the EU External Action Service said.
"Regrettably, these clashes already led to loss of life and injuries.
It is essential to de-escalate, fully respect the ceasefire and return to the negotiating table to seek negotiated solutions.
The European Union remains committed to help overcome tensions and continue its engagement towards sustainable peace and stability in the South Caucasus.," the statement said.