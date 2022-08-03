News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 04
USD
406.42
EUR
414.1
RUB
6.74
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
August 04
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.42
EUR
414.1
RUB
6.74
Show news feed
UN Secretary-General slams 'grotesque greed' of oil and gas companies
UN Secretary-General slams 'grotesque greed' of oil and gas companies
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

The UN Secretary General has sharply criticized the 'grotesque greed' of oil and gas companies for taking record profits from the energy crisis at the expense of the world's poorest people.

General Secretary António Guterres called it "immoral" that the largest energy companies in the first quarter of the year made a combined profit of about $100 billion

"It is immoral for oil and gas companies to be making record profits from this energy crisis on the backs of the poorest people and communities, at a massive cost to the climate," Guterres told reporters.

Guterres urged people around the world to send a message to the fossil fuel industry and their financiers that this grotesque greed is punishing the poorest and most vulnerable people by destroying Earth.

"I urge all governments to tax these excessive profits, and use the funds to support the most vulnerable people through these difficult times," Guterres said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos