Armenia records highest inflation in last 10 years

By Aram Achemyan
In January-July 2022, high inflation was recorded at the level of 8.3%, that is, inflation increased by 0.2% compared to January-June.
In July 2022, compared to July 2021, inflation was 9.3%. Such high inflation has not been recorded over the past 10 years.
Food inflation in January-July amounted to 13.7%.
In July, prices for bakery products and cereals increased by 20.6%, while pensions and benefits of citizens remained at the same level. In July 2022, compared to July 2021, flour increased in price by 18%, bread - by 21.2%, sugar - by 7.5%. Prices for corn, rice and beans rose by 28.6%, 12.7% and 3.2% respectively.
In the context of the revaluation of the dram, prices for imported goods increased by about 20%.
It turns out that the Central Bank, causing serious damage to exporters, is unable to keep inflation at the target level of 4%. The situation of families receiving remittances from abroad continues to deteriorate. It turns out that the prices for goods have grown, and their incomes in terms of drams have decreased by 20%.
In July 2022, compared to the same period last year, prices for beef and pork increased by 20% and 7.1%, cheese - by 26.2%, butter - by 2.5%. Prices for vegetables increased by 36.8% (tomatoes - by 69.8%, eggplants - by 86%, garlic - by 16.1%, potatoes by 7.2%, and so on).
Tariffs for water, gas, electricity and other utilities increased by 5.7%. Prices for gasoline and diesel increased by 11.6% and 43.2% respectively.
Even in the context of the suspension of the ban on the import of Turkish goods, clothing (by 11.2%) and shoes (by 10.5%) also rose in price during this year.
The ongoing inflation hits the living standards of the socially unprotected segments of the population the hardest.