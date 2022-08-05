News
Putin thanks Erdogan for his help in resolving issue of Ukrainian grain
Putin thanks Erdogan for his help in resolving issue of Ukrainian grain
Region:Russia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his participation in solving the issue of grain supplies from Ukraine and in solving the issue of uninterrupted supplies of Russian food and Russian fertilizers to the world markets, RIA Novosti reported. 

"With your direct participation and through the mediation of the Secretary of the United Nations, the issue related to the supply of Ukrainian grain from the Black Sea ports has been solved. Deliveries have already begun. I want to thank you for this and for the fact that a package decision has been made on deliveries, uninterrupted deliveries of both Russian food and Russian fertilizers to the world markets," Putin said at the meeting with Erdogan.

The Russian president stressed that for many countries, especially developing ones, which are on the verge of big problems with food and water supply, this is very important. "For all these countries, of course, such decisions that took place with your direct participation are very important. I want to thank you for that," Putin said.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
