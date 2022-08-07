Fire breaks out in elevator shaft in Yerevan: People injured

A fire broke out in the elevator shaft of a residential building in Yerevan, the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.
Today, around 11:47 a.m., the National Crisis Management Center received a call about the fire.
Four combat teams of the Fire and Rescue Brigade of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a fire ladder, the duty group of the Department of Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Organizations left for the scene.
The fire is of a 1-BIS degree of difficulty. Casualties are reported. Rescuers are currently evacuating residents.