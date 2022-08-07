News
Fire breaks out in elevator shaft in Yerevan: People injured
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

A fire broke out in the elevator shaft of a residential building in Yerevan, the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

Today, around 11:47 a.m., the National Crisis Management Center received a call about the fire.

Four combat teams of the Fire and Rescue Brigade of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, a fire ladder, the duty group of the Department of Fire Extinguishing and Rescue Organizations left for the scene.

The fire is of a 1-BIS degree of difficulty. Casualties are reported. Rescuers are currently evacuating residents.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
