In Lebanon, buyer rejects grain from Ukraine

The embassy of Ukraine in Lebanon announced the rejection of the Lebanese customer from the grain, which is coming from Odessa on the dry cargo ship Razoni, the first vessel to leave the Ukrainian port after the food deal reached in Istanbul.

Lebanese Public Works and Transportation Minister Ali Hamiya informed on Sunday that the Razoni dry cargo ship, sailing under the flag of Sierra Leone with Ukrainian grain on board, has changed its route and appears to be waiting for instructions on a new destination.

"According to the information of the shipper the final buyer in Lebanon refused to accept the cargo due to delay of delivery terms (more than 5 months). So the shipper is now looking for another consignee. It can either be in Lebanon or other country," the Ukrainian diplomatic mission wrote on Twitter.

According to the message, the carrier is considering alternative buyers, including outside Lebanon.