Car and truck collide in Armenia, 3 dead

At 8:41am on Tuesday, the Aragatsotn provincial crisis management center received a report that a road accident had occurred at the bends of Ushi village, there were injured, and the help of rescuers was needed.
It was found that a truck and a car had collided on the Yerevan-Vanadzor motorway.
As a result, the driver of the car and two passengers had died on the spot, and one passenger and the trucker were taken to the hospital of Ashtarak city, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia.
The rescuers who arrived at the scene removed the injured passenger and the bodies of the three casualties from the car with the help of special equipment.