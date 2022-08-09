News
Shirak Province captives’ families end sit-in outside Armenia government building
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

A group of relatives of Shirak Province captives in Azerbaijan have reached an agreement with a representative of the Prime Minister's office to stop their sit-in in front of the main building of the government of Armenia.

"They promised us to call tomorrow and inform about the date and time of the meeting with the Prime Minister. At the moment, we are returning to Shirak Province," a relative of one of the aforesaid captives told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The relatives of these captives from Shirak started a sit-in Monday morning outside the main government building, and demanded a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. Their request was heard by the Prime Minister's office, but they were not informed whether or not this meeting would take place.

These relatives continued their sit-in and spent the night outside the main government building.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
