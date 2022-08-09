Taipei accuses Beijing of preparing invasion

Taiwan conducted artillery drills simulating a defense against an attack. Taipei accused Beijing of preparing an invasion of the island after days of massive Chinese military exercises, AFP reported.
Last week, China launched its largest-ever air and sea exercises around Taiwan in response to a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking American official to visit the island in decades.
"China has used the drills and its military playbook to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan," said Joseph Wu, Taiwan's foreign minister, accusing Beijing of using Pelosi's visit as a pretext for military action. "China's real intention is to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and entire region."