News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 09
USD
406.28
EUR
415.5
RUB
6.72
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
August 09
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
406.28
EUR
415.5
RUB
6.72
Show news feed
Taipei accuses Beijing of preparing invasion
Taipei accuses Beijing of preparing invasion
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Taiwan conducted artillery drills simulating a defense against an attack. Taipei accused Beijing of preparing an invasion of the island after days of massive Chinese military exercises, AFP reported.

Last week, China launched its largest-ever air and sea exercises around Taiwan in response to a visit by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the highest-ranking American official to visit the island in decades.

 "China has used the drills and its military playbook to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan," said Joseph Wu, Taiwan's foreign minister, accusing Beijing of using Pelosi's visit as a pretext for military action. "China's real intention is to alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and entire region."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos