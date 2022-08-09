Defense Minister Suren Papikyan receives Belarus Ambassador

Today, Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to the Republic of Armenia Aleksandr Konyuk.
The Ministry of Defense told NEWS.am that the meeting was also attended by newly appointed defense attaché of the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus Colonel Alexei Bobkov and retired defense attaché Colonel Yevgeny Artemenko.
The Armenian Minister of Defense congratulated Colonel Bobkov on his assumption of the position and wished him new success in his responsible mission, also thanked Colonel Artemenko for his active and effective military and diplomatic work in the Republic of Armenia.
During the meeting there was an exchange of views on international and regional security issues. The Armenian Minister of Defense briefed on the regional situation and presented recent developments in the bordering regions of Armenia and Artsakh.
The sides also discussed ways to further deepen the Armenian-Belarusian defense cooperation, as well as the course of events planned in multilateral formats.