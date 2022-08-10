Situation outside Armenia MOD remains tense

The situation in front of the Ministry of Defense (MOD) of Armenia remains tense.

A group of parents of the servicemen who died in the 44-day Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war in the fall of 2020 have entered the MOD reception and demand a meeting with the commander of the 4th Battalion of the 5th Defense District of Martakert, Pavlik Kyaramyan, whom they blame for the deaths of their soldier sons.

"We give five minutes. If they don’t come, they’ll see," said the father of a fallen soldier.

To note, the sons of these parents protesting in front of the MOD building were from the 4th Battalion of the 5th Defense District of Martakert. These parents demand to meet with the commander of this battalion, Pavlik Kyaramyan, whom they blame for the deaths of their sons.

These parents demand a meeting also with either defense minister Suren Papikyan or deputy defense minister Arman Sargsyan.

For a long time, these parents are trying to find out under what circumstances their soldier sons had died during the aforementioned war.

The families of these fallen servicemen are upset by the fact that Pavlik Kyaramyan was awarded the Order of the Combat Cross medal of the first class despite not participating in the combat operations during the aforementioned war.