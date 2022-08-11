Borrell: Without cooperation between US and China, world cannot solve global problems

The world needs cooperation between the US and China, because the lack of interaction between these countries deprives the possibility to solve global problems, said Josep Borrell, head of diplomacy of the European Union, in an interview with the Spanish edition of El Pais.

According to Borrell, US-China cooperation will make it possible to cope with the problem of climate change, and without it, the climate is under another threat.

That is why it is very bad news that China has already withdrawn from the climate negotiations, the head of European diplomacy pointed out.

Despite the strained relations between the US and China, according to Borrell, neither of these countries wants the other to collapse, as there is a close link between their economies.