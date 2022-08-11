News
Estonia will close its borders for Russians with Schengen visas issued by republic
Estonia will close its borders for Russians with Schengen visas issued by republic
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu said that next week the sanctions will affect the Schengen visas issued by the republic to Russian citizens, the publication Delfi reports.

It is specified that visas will remain valid, but Russians will not be able to cross the border of the republic.

Nevertheless, exceptions will remain valid for those working in the field of diplomacy, the Russians, whose work is related to international transportation, persons, whose arrival is associated with humanitarian reasons, persons who visit relatives living in Estonia, persons with the right of free movement in the European Union.

It is specified that those persons who do not fall under the exceptions will not be allowed to enter Estonia. Reinsalu added that a large number of Russian citizens who have been issued visas directly by Estonia will not be allowed to enter the country. But this will not apply to visas issued by other Schengen countries.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
