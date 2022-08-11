Kakha Kaladze: Georgia will not join war against Russia

Georgia will not get involved in the war against Russia and will not interfere in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Kakha Kaladze, mayor of Tbilisi and general secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream party, said, noting that he welcomes the increase in the inflow of tourists to Georgia.

"We have repeatedly stated that Georgia is not starting a war, is not joining a war, and Georgia will not have a second front [for the war in Ukraine]. Georgia is also not joining the sanctions. We welcome the influx of tourists, I don't see any problems," Kaladze said, according to Novosti-Gruziya.

At the same time, Kaladze stressed that if individuals or companies falling under international sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine try to facilitate operations in Georgia, a proper response will follow within the framework of the country's legislation and constitution.