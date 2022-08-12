Journalist: 68 convicts, prisoners died in Armenia between 2019 and 2022

According to official data, 68 convicts and prisoners died in Armenia, from 2019 to 2022. Journalist Lika Tumanyan announced this during a discussion Friday.
She said that 18 people died in 2018, 21 people—in 2019, 5 people—in 2020, 13 people—in 2021, and 11 people—as of August 2022; and the last case is detained film producer Armen Grigoryan’s death in the courtroom.
"In recent times, there have been unprecedented pressures on [Armenian] dissidents, freedom of speech is suppressed, the right to life is under threat, and arrest has become a tool of punishment [in Armenia]. Without the stability of legal institutions [in the country], the existence of the [Armenian] state is at risk," Tumanyan added.