EU Special Representative for South Caucasus heads for Istanbul after talks in Armenia

Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia, posted a photo on Twitter from his meeting with Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan, and summed up visit to Armenia.
“Short visit, but substantive meetings yesterday in Yerevan with PM Nikol Pashinyan, DPM [(Deputy Prime Minister)] Mher Grigoryan and FM Ararat Mirzoyan,” Klaar tweeted Friday morning.
The EU Special Representative for South Caucasus added that he was now off to Istanbul, Turkey.
Before coming to Armenia, Klaar had visited Azerbaijan.
The EU Special Representative for South Caucasus was in the Armenian capital Yerevan on Thursday.