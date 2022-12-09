News
Putin: Russia remains Armenia's leading trade and economic partner
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Russia remains Armenia's leading trade and economic partner, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Bishkek.

According to the Russian President, over 30% of Armenia's trade turnover falls on Russia. Russia is also one of the leading investors in Armenia's economy, accounting for approximately 40% of investments.

Putin also said that over the first 10 months of this year the growth of trade turnover amounted to 67%. The head of the Russian state described it as a serious and positive indicator. According to him, nevertheless there are always questions which we need to discuss and he is glad to have the opportunity to meet.

Putin said he and the Armenian Prime Minister always have issues to discuss.
