Russia imposes 35% customs duty on perfumes, cosmetics import from some ‘unfriendly countries’

Until the end of 2023, Russia has imposed a 35% customs duty on the import of perfumes, cosmetics, and household chemicals from the US, Canada, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Poland.
The respective decision was approved Wednesday by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
A similar amount of import duty will apply also to civilian weapons and ammunition from unfriendly countries.
“These are products for which there are domestic analogues that are not inferior in quality and assortment—shampoos, hair products, toothbrushes, shaving products, deodorants and antiperspirants, products for aromatizing and deodorizing indoor air, detergents, and cleaning products,” explained the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade.
"The introduction of a complete ban on the supply of perfume and cosmetics products from unfriendly countries, as well as the increase of customs duties on those products, with which the assortment of domestic brands cannot fully meet the demands of [Russia’s] consumers, is not planned for now," the ministry added.