Show news feed
EU Special Representative for South Caucasus: Turkey can offer a lot for Armenia-Azerbaijan relations’ normalization
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey can offer a lot for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Toivo Klaar, the European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia,  wrote about this on Twitter after the TRT World Forum in Istanbul, Turkey.

“Believe Turkey has much to offer to support comprehensive settlement between Armenia and Azerbaijan,” Klaaar wrote.

The EU Special Representative for South Caucasus added that he spoke with the foreign minister of Turkey within the framework of the aforesaid forum.
