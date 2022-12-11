Serbian president to hold urgent meeting of Security Council due to worsening of situation in northern Kosovo

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will hold an emergency session of the National Security Council on Sunday at 19:00 in connection with the aggravated situation in northern Kosovo, Serbia's national television RTS reported.
The TV station said that the Serbian leader's decision was due to Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti's announcement of the operation, during which special units of the Kosovo Police will use all possible means to remove the erected barricades. He demanded that the Serbs remove the barricades by the evening of December 11, TASS reported.
According to Vecernje Novosti, following the session of the Kosovo Security Council, Prime Minister Albin Kurti reported to the countries of the Quinta (USA, UK, France, Germany and Italy) in an online meeting that he gave an ultimatum to Serbs in the province to remove the barricades from the highways in northern Kosovo and Metohija. Otherwise, the Kosovo Police will intervene.
Earlier, former Serb policeman Dejan Pantic was detained at the Jarinje checkpoint. In response, the Serbian population blocked the road to several villages near the checkpoint with barricades and protested. The European Union Mission in Kosovo and the NATO International Mission in Kosovo and Metohija also took patrols to the barricades.