Armenia premier: I don’t not want genocide prevention, condemnation to become occasion for condemning people

The Armenian prime minister does not want the topic of prevention and condemnation of the genocide to become an occasion for condemning people and a platform for deepening the enmity between peoples. Nikol Pashinyan announced this Monday in his opening remarks at the 4th Global Forum Against the Crime of Genocide being held in the capital Yerevan.
"I believe that enmity in our region should be managed; and it should start with the management of hate speech, which exists in Armenia-Turkey, Armenia-Azerbaijan relations. I don't want us to constantly be in the role of a critic and refuse the possibility of self-realization—starting from the most everyday level.
One of the most important tools for the prevention of genocide is that we accept at the official level that we must stop using the name of another nation to insult political rivals or opponents in Armenia," said Pashinyan.
He noted that in Armenia they call someone a “Turk” in order to insult someone a harsh way, which is unacceptable.
"I am a person who, due to many circumstances known to you, has received this address a lot. I want to tell people who tend to insult me that they do not insult me with that at all because I do not take it as an insult. In general, I believe that we should change these realities. In Azerbaijan, too, there is that phenomenon when they say ‘Armenian’ to insult someone. I believe that at the level of governments, we should say that we are not at peace with these realities," said Pashinyan.