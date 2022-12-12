Greece freezes assets of EP vice-president over suspected corruption

The Greek authorities have frozen the assets of the Vice-President of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili, suspected of corruption, Agence France-Presse reported.
The assets of Kaili's relatives are also subject to seizure, said Haralambos Vourliotis, head of Greece's anti-money-laundering office.
This applies to accounts, safes, companies and other financial assets, the head of the agency added.
Belgian authorities last Friday conducted several detentions and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into suspected corruption in the European Parliament linked to the Qatar World Cup. The vice president of the European Parliament, Greek politician Eva Kaili and her partner were detained and the politician's residence was searched. Kaili was immediately expelled from the party PASOK-KINAL (All Greek Socialist Movement - Movement for Change). The head of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, decided to immediately suspend all powers, duties and tasks delegated to Kaili as EP vice-president.