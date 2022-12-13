Stepanakert-Goris motorway blocked by Azerbaijanis for 1 day already

As a result of another Azerbaijani provocation, Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) has been under a de facto blockade and the rights of thousands of people have been violated for a day already, the Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Due to the created situation, the people coming from Armenia to Artsakh spent the night in Armenia’s Goris city; and some of them, including women and children—, in Lisagor village of Artsakh’s Shushi region.
At around 10:30am on Monday, the Azerbaijani side, violating the provisions of the tripartite agreement of November 9, 2020, closed off—for “environmental” reasons—the only lifeline connecting Artsakh to the world, thus violating the vital interests and rights of the civilian population, the Artsakh Ministry of Internal Affairs added.