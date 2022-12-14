U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drones arrive at newly modernized Larissa Air Base in Greece

Several U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drones have arrived at the newly modernized Larissa Air Base in Greece.
Work at the base off the east coast of the Aegean Sea continued for much of 2022. It was planned to include new maintenance facilities, ramps and taxiway extensions, and a $21 million local construction contract should be completed in recent weeks.
This upgrade coincided with the arrival of several Reaper drones at the Greek airfield. A U.S. Air Force spokesman in Europe and Africa confirmed the deployment of the drones to Defense News, saying that the U.S. and Greece worked together to provide the base at Larissa with capabilities to support the MQ-9.
Officials declined to specify the number of drones based at the site, citing operational security, although local publications report eight.