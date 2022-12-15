Is Azerbaijani FM also 'environmentalist'?

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov supported the "environmental" action of Azerbaijani provocateurs in the Lachin corridor.
"The answer to the demands of Azerbaijani environmental activists is still not given," the minister said at a briefing for the diplomatic corps and military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan in connection with the current situation on the Lachin road.
"The minister recalled that the reasons for the peaceful protest were reported at a briefing at the Foreign Ministry two days ago," Azerbaijani media reported.
Meanwhile, it is not clear what reasons the minister had in mind. Initially, the declared intentions were environmental, but today they have changed, becoming purely political. Thus, the "environmentalists" demand to transfer the road under Azerbaijan's control, to change the leadership of Artsakh and make other similarly absurd demands.