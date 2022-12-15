News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 15
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 15
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Is Azerbaijani FM also 'environmentalist'?
Is Azerbaijani FM also 'environmentalist'?
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov supported the "environmental" action of Azerbaijani provocateurs in the Lachin corridor.

"The answer to the demands of Azerbaijani environmental activists is still not given," the minister said at a briefing for the diplomatic corps and military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan in connection with the current situation on the Lachin road.

"The minister recalled that the reasons for the peaceful protest were reported at a briefing at the Foreign Ministry two days ago," Azerbaijani media reported.

Meanwhile, it is not clear what reasons the minister had in mind. Initially, the declared intentions were environmental, but today they have changed, becoming purely political. Thus, the "environmentalists" demand to transfer the road under Azerbaijan's control, to change the leadership of Artsakh and make other similarly absurd demands.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kremlin does not rule out trilateral meeting of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders on sidelines of CIS summit
The Kremlin has not ruled out a trilateral meeting of Russian, Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders...
 Azerbaijan president continues to talk about ‘Zangezur Corridor’
During his tripartite meeting with his Turkmen and Turkish counterparts…
 Newspaper: Karabakh corridor being closed off for some time by Azerbaijanis is beneficial for Armenia authorities
It is assumed that they will bring the situation to the point that…
 Red Cross provides one-off cash assistance to Armenia border communities affected by September hostilities
A total of AMD 124,208,000 was distributed…
 Ned Price: Washington has consistently focused on need to de-escalate Armenia-Azerbaijan tensions
The US State Department spokesman stated…
 Stepanakert-Goris motorway blocked by Azerbaijanis for 1 day already
The rights of thousands of people have been violated, the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) Ministry of Internal Affairs added…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos