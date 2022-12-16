News
Ukrenergo announces emergency situation in Ukrainian energy system
Ukrenergo announces emergency situation in Ukrainian energy system
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

Ukrenergo announced an emergency situation in the energy system of Ukraine, reports UNIAN.

"On December 16, as a result of massive missile attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine's electricity infrastructure, there was a loss of more than 50% of the consumption of the Ukrainian UPS, which, according to paragraph 2.4 of the Transmission System Code determines the onset of the system failure mode," the company said in a statement.

According to market rules, in case of such a significant loss of power system consumption, an emergency situation is declared.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
