Ukrenergo announces emergency situation in Ukrainian energy system

Ukrenergo announced an emergency situation in the energy system of Ukraine, reports UNIAN.
"On December 16, as a result of massive missile attacks by the Russian Federation on Ukraine's electricity infrastructure, there was a loss of more than 50% of the consumption of the Ukrainian UPS, which, according to paragraph 2.4 of the Transmission System Code determines the onset of the system failure mode," the company said in a statement.
According to market rules, in case of such a significant loss of power system consumption, an emergency situation is declared.