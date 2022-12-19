News
New Buick Electra E5 crossover declassified in China
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

The brand Buick unveiled official images of a crossover Electra E5, which will be based on the Ultium platform developed by General Motors for production of electric cars.

The car was created in Chinese scientific and technical center of the American concern. Length of the new crossover is 4892 mm, width is 1905 mm, height is 1655 mm and wheelbase is 2954 mm, by dimensions it is close to Lexus RX. Full technical characteristics of the new model are not announced, however it is already known that the automobile will receive "advanced" system of Super Cruise autopiloting and virtual combination of devices.

Power plant capacity of the crossover will be 245 hp, Autohome noted.
