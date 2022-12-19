News
Monday
December 19
CSTO Secretary General says he expects decision on support to Armenia to be adopted after consideration of issue
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

The year 2022 was a difficult and challenging one for the CSTO, Secretary General of the organization Stanislav Zas said on Monday.

Secretary General recalled the January events in Kazakhstan, the events of September 13-14 and fierce clashes on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, when only two days there were hundreds of casualties, as well as the clashes on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border.

Stanislav Zas recalled that there were 5 extraordinary sessions of the SCB and three times upon the appeal of the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. According to him, there was great rapidity when the clashes started on September 13, on the same day the collective security summit was held online and a decision was made to send a monitoring mission. A day later, a plane landed with the advance team of the mission.

As a result, a draft decision on joint assistance measures for Armenia was developed, which was considered Nov. 23 at the SCB in Yerevan. "I expect that after elaboration both a decision on measures of assistance to Armenia and a statement in support of efforts to achieve peace in the region of the South Caucasus will be adopted," the CSTO Secretary General noted.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
