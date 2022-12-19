Russian peacekeepers continue negotiation process to unblock Lachin corridor

Italy wants equal relations with Britain and Japan to develop new jet fighter

Zukunft Gas: EU attempts to limit wholesale gas prices are political illusion

Swedish Supreme Court rejects man's extradition request at Turkey's request

New Buick Electra E5 crossover declassified in China

Tigran Khachatryan appointed as Deputy Prime Minister

Polish army recruits volunteers from 15 to 65 years old for military training

Zelenskiy again asks Western leaders for arms system

Artsakh blockade continues for nine days: patient dies in hospital

Taliban publicly flogs 30 people in two provinces of Afghanistan

Talks of presidents of Russia and Belarus kick off in Minsk

Hematology center urgently needs blood donors with groups II and IV

Bloomberg names economic impact of new bird flu outbreak

Yerevan mayor's office to hold extraordinary session in Yerevan

EU countries make desperate effort to agree on natural gas price cap plan

First President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan taken to hospital

Martakert-Karvachar road will not open for Azerbaijanis until they unblock Lachin corridor

Italian FM announces his readiness to make significant contribution to reconstruction of Ukraine

Azerbaijan's September aggression kills 224 people from Armenian side

Italian Defense Minister: Nobody will win this war in the traditional sense

22-meter flag of Artsakh raised on fence of UN office in Armenia

Iranian Ministry of Intelligence announces arrest of Mossad spy network members

Turkish Defense Minister complains of 'unfair defense restrictions' by NATO allies

Artsakh is running out of food for infants in besieged Artsakh, UNICEF representative leaves for Christmas vacation

Parents send letter to UN office in Armenia: Child nutrition deficit in Karabakh

Four IRGC members killed in clashes with terrorists in southeastern Iran

Georgian President Zurabishvili calls migration of Russians challenge for country

Karabakh in blockade: Armenian actors to protest

Peskov denies publications about Putin's desire to force Minsk to participate in special military operation

Flight restrictions in south, center of Russia extended until December 27

Beglaryan: Without accountability Baku will continue committing crimes against Artsakh

Kremlin calls Belarus number one ally

Defense Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia to meet in Kaysari

Saudis interested in cooperation with Azerbaijan and willing to invest in Artsakh occupied territories

CSTO Secretary General: Blocking Lachin corridor is unacceptable

Already former U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy says goodbye to embassy staff

CSTO Secretary General: Draft decision on measures to help Armenia was aimed at providing military-technical assistance

Sergei Shoigu arrives in Minsk

CSTO Secretary General: Ill-considered steps on Armenian-Azerbaijani border could unleash regional war

UK announces supply of several hundred thousand munitions to Ukraine in 2023

Beglaryan: Trucking was not for Karabakh residents, but for peacekeepers

CSTO Secretary General says he expects decision on support to Armenia to be adopted after consideration of issue

Lavrov and Aleinik hold talks in Minsk

Patient from Stepanakert Republican Hospital accompanied by ICRC representatives is taken to Yerevan

CIA calls TikTok threat to U.S. national security

Student rally in Yerevan: Authorities should ask for deployment of UN mission in Karabakh

Life of four-month-old baby from Artsakh endangered, he must be brought to Yerevan urgently

North Korea conducts test related to development of spy satellite

Special training grounds for Workout classes under construction in Yerevan

Five people killed in shooting at apartment building in Canada

Two people are killed in shooting in central Athens

Artsakh Prosecutor General's Office initiates criminal proceedings over Azerbaijan's blocking of Stepanakert-Goris road

Due to Artsakh blockade by Azerbaijan, scheduled surgeries are halted, 10 children are in intensive care

Erdogan says new Typhoon missile can fly 1,000 km

Head of Armenian Armed Forces General Staff and Chinese Ambassador discuss cooperation issues

Beglaryan: Shame on Ursula von der Leyen shaking hands with criminal Aliyev

Russia and China to hold joint maritime exercises

Thai Navy ship sank in the Gulf of Thailand

Congressman: With colleagues called on U.S. president to take action to ensure the safety of the people of Artsakh

Finance Minister Tigran Khachatryan to be appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia

Pashinyan holds Security Council session: Military-political situation in the region to be discussed

Gold value rises

Incident on border of Georgia and Azerbaijan: One person injured

Newsbreak.gr: Secret meeting of representatives of Greece and Turkey held in Brussels

Prime Minister of Armenia: People of Nagorno Karabakh are stuck on the roads in the cold

Emergency blackouts in Kyiv

Copper price goes up

Armenia's New Year tree is top 3 tallest in CIS countries

Oil goes up in price

Artsakh State Minister: Nothing has changed in our decision

Azerbaijan continues to keep Artsakh in blockade for eight days

Klitschko confirms explosions in Kyiv

Major fire breaks out in multi-story building in Batumi

Media: IAEA expert team arrives in Tehran

Former New Jersey governor blames Biden for border crisis caused by migrant influx

Scientists develop airbag that fits in watch strap

Latvia to allocate EUR 550 thousand for purchase of generators for Ukrainian media

Negotiators at UN summit on nature protection move closer to reaching new agreement

At least 9 policemen killed in Iraq bombing by IS militants

Iran's trade turnover with EU rises to EUR 4.36 billion in first 10 months of this year

Russia suspends agreement with Latvia on avoidance of double taxation

Hawker 800A aircraft sounds alarm few minutes after takeoff from Yerevan to Moscow

Iraqi authorities liquidate nearly 6 tons of drugs

Iran to launch at least 2 satellites into space by end of this year

France slams Israel for expelling Palestinian human rights lawyer

Armenian parliament ex-speaker Galust Sahakyan dies

Iran, Nicaragua sign comprehensive cooperation agreement

Pope expresses concern over situation in Lachin corridor

Britain to send 1,200 troops to replace striking ambulance drivers and border guards

About 30 MEPs appeals to Charles Michel and Josep Borrell over Nagorno-Karabakh situation

About 20 people killed in Afghanistan in fuel tanker explosion

Armenian community in Spain urges parliament to take steps for securing Artsakh

Kadyrov addresses to Muslims in Chinese and urges to fight USA

European Parliament and EU countries reach agreement on climate change bills

Protesters hold action of solidarity with Artsakh in Berlin

Philippines to extend tariff cuts on imported rice and other goods to fight inflation

Donald Trump may face unprecedented criminal charges

North Korea fires two ballistic missiles toward Sea of Japan

Israel deports Palestinian human rights lawyer to France

Azerbaijan blocking only road connecting Artsakh with Armenia for 7th day