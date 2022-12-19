News
Artsakh blockade continues for nine days: patient dies in hospital
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Society, Incidents


The patients in a grave and extremely grave condition have been in medical institutions of Artsakh for already eight days. It is impossible to take them to treatment in Yerevan because of the blockade of the road by Azerbaijan. In the morning it became known that one patient died.

According to Mher Musaelyan, the executive director of the Republican Medical Center, the patient had been on hemodialysis for 15 years and needed further examination.

Stepanakert hospital currently treats 92 patients, 11 patients are in the intensive care unit, 4 of whom are in extremely serious condition.
