Borrell: EU begins new phase of engagement in South Caucasus with transition team

The EU is launching a new phase of engagement in the South Caucasus with a transition team that will prepare the ground for a possible long-term EU mission in Armenia with the ultimate goal of promoting sustainable peace in the region, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell noted.
The EU monitoring group in Armenia (EUMCAP), launched in October, is today completing its mandate, it was noted.
Based on an agreement between the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan, the European Council and France, the EUMCAP was deployed along the Armenian side of the international border with Azerbaijan on October 20 to monitor, analyze and report on the situation on the ground.
The deployment of 40 European monitoring experts proved effective and helped build confidence in an unstable situation. Today we are launching a new phase of EU engagement in the South Caucasus with a transition team that will prepare the ground for a possible long-term EU mission in Armenia with the ultimate objective of promoting sustainable peace in the region.
Against this background, the Council - in consultation with the Armenian authorities - has decided that the existing EU Monitoring Mission to Georgia will send a temporary assistance team to Armenia to raise EU awareness of the security situation and to contribute to the planning and preparation of a possible civilian mission in the country. The transition planning assistance team will support European Council President Charles Michel in the EU-facilitated normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the statement reads.