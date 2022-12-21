Climate activists cut down top of Christmas tree at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

Climate activists sawed off the top of a giant Christmas tree at Berlin's Brandenburg Gate.
"So far we're seeing only the tip of the underlying disaster in Germany," said Lilly Gomez, a Last Generation activist who led the protest.
"While all of Germany spends the week getting the best gifts from the biggest stores, others are wondering where they will get water to drink after droughts and floods have destroyed their crops,” she added.
A police spokesman confirmed that around 9:20 a.m., two activists rode up on a hoisting platform to Paris Square in front of the Brandenburg Gate and then climbed to the top of a 15-meter-high festively decorated Christmas tree.
Despite the constant police presence at the busy site, police reportedly only began to act when the tree had already been decapitated and the activists unfurled a banner that read, "This is only the tip of the Christmas tree."
A police spokesman told BILD that it was a matter of minutes before action was taken. Three people were briefly detained and then released.