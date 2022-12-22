News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
December 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Pashinyan: Armenia has conveyed its proposals on peace treaty to Azerbaijan - we are ready to sign it
Pashinyan: Armenia has conveyed its proposals on peace treaty to Azerbaijan - we are ready to sign it
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


Azerbaijan continues attempts to accuse Armenia of failing to fulfill its obligations. Such attempts are empty and baseless, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan said at a government meeting on Thursday.

"In addition, I must say that Armenia has submitted its proposals around the peace treaty to Azerbaijan, and we are ready to sign it with this content. I hope that Azerbaijan's response will also be positive.

A few months ago, the Armenian side submitted its proposals to Baku regarding the future work of the commission on border demarcation and security between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but so far we have not received a response. Armenia passed its proposals to Azerbaijan regarding the resumption of regional communications and is ready to go this way for an immediate solution of the issue. Months earlier, Yerevan submitted its proposals on guaranteeing border security to Baku, but so far we have not received an answer. These proposals also include a solution to the problem of the occupied territories of Armenia. Our position remains unchanged - Azerbaijan must stop occupying Armenia's sovereign territories and its troops must be withdrawn from Armenia's sovereign territory," Pashinyan said.

He also stressed that despite all the difficulties and hardships, the Armenian authorities continue their efforts to achieve comprehensive solutions and ensure peace and stability. "No matter how much we are aware of the complexity of this mission, our attitude and determination do not change from this," the Armenian Prime Minister concluded.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Grigoryan: Armenia offers Azerbaijan to set up institute of guarantors in peace treaty
"This institution is designed to ensure the implementation of the treaty...
 Grigoryan: if Azerbaijan reacts positively, signing peace agreement before end of year is possible
"Everything depends on Azerbaijan...
 When is last time Red Cross visited Armenian prisoners in Azerbaijan?
Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross last visited Armenian captives in Azerbaijan in November...
 Azerbaijan's September aggression kills 224 people from Armenian side
"A comprehensive investigation is underway to assess the circumstances of each death...
 CSTO Secretary General: Draft decision on measures to help Armenia was aimed at providing military-technical assistance
The secretary general did not provide any details because...
 CSTO Secretary General: Ill-considered steps on Armenian-Azerbaijani border could unleash regional war
The Secretary General recalled that he himself was part of the mission...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos