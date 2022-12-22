News
Grigoryan: if Azerbaijan reacts positively, signing peace agreement before end of year is possible
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


If Azerbaijan will react positively and the signing of the agreement is possible before the end of the year, Secretary of Armenia's Security Council Armen Grigoryan told reporters in Parliament on Thursday.

"Everything depends on Azerbaijan, Armenia continues its efforts to establish peace in the region, and it has made its step in this regard," Grigoryan said, stressing that the emerging crisis once again shows Azerbaijan's unconstructive and destructive role in the region.

"At a time when peace talks are underway, Azerbaijan closes Lachin corridor. The Azerbaijani authorities organized this blockade and the situation remains crisis," he concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
