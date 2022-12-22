Grigoryan: Armenia offers Azerbaijan to set up institute of guarantors in peace treaty

Armenia suggested Azerbaijan to establish institute of guarantors in the text of the peace treaty, Secretary of the Armenian Security Council Armen Grigoryan said on Thursday at a briefing in the National Assembly of Armenia.
"This institution is designed to ensure the implementation of the treaty, in addition, we also proposed to create a mechanism for possible recourse to the International Court of Justice if a crisis arises and it cannot be resolved," he said.
Asked whether the proposal has a point regarding Nagorno-Karabakh on which a solution can be reached, the Security Council secretary said that it is a matter of negotiations. "When the negotiations take place, we will finally clarify the issue," he said.
At today's government meeting, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that Armenia has submitted proposals for a peace treaty to Azerbaijan. "We are ready to sign a treaty of such content. I hope Azerbaijan's reaction will also be positive," the prime minister added.