Taiwan takes to air combat planes to deter Chinese air force

Russian Foreign Ministry: Blockade of Lachin corridor should be stopped

India decides to trade in rupees with countries in Africa and the Middle East

Economy Minister: There are about 100,000 vacancies in Armenia

Headquarters of Information: Information about cessation of gas supply in Artsakh is not true

Denmark allocates new package of financial aid for AFU

Grigoryan: Armenia offers Azerbaijan to set up institute of guarantors in peace treaty

Grigoryan: if Azerbaijan reacts positively, signing peace agreement before end of year is possible

Zakharova about Pashinyan's statement: This attitude towards our peacekeepers is not accepted

NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg may become head of IMF

Putin discusses international situation with Netanyahu

Nagorno-Karabakh parliament calls on UN to send monitoring group to region

Peskov: Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh do everything possible to maintain order

Kazakh MFA on gas union with Russia: The word 'union' probably alarms everyone in this case

Law enforcement bodies receives report on bombs planted at 10 educational institutions in Yerevan

Head of Ministry of Emergency Situations: No demands on Karabakh have been made to Armenia

Members of Argentine Senate call on Azerbaijanis to comply with trilateral statement

Fire breaks out on aircraft carrier Admiral Kuznetsov

Lukashenko does not rule out deployment of aggression against Belarus

Talks between Rosatom and IAEA heads Likhachev and Grossi start in Moscow

Marukyan points out similarity between Azerbaijani MFA's statements and those of 'environmental activists'

Taiwan's Defense Ministry tracks 39 PRC planes near island

Armenia allocates AMD 974.72 million for implementation of capital programs

Pashinyan: Armenia has conveyed its proposals on peace treaty to Azerbaijan - we are ready to sign it

US congressman: Azerbaijan's blocking of Lachin corridor causes humanitarian crisis

Pashinyan: International fact-finding mission should be sent to Nagorno-Karabakh

Japan urges U.S. to recognize bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki as mistake

Ruble keeps falling significantly

Gold futures rise in price

Armenian Prime Minister: Russian peacekeepers don't fulfill their obligations

Shrapnel cannot be removed: Rogozin wounded during birthday party in Donetsk

Zelenskyy after meeting with Biden: We have great news, with which I'm returning home

Global humanitarian leaders call for urgent action to stop humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno-Karabakh

Copper goes up in price

Oil continues to rise in price

Blinken: The U.S. will supply Ukraine with Patriot SAMs

Past: People try to keep business environment active in blockaded Karabakh

Psychologists find out that children, adults tend to look for good in villains

Stanford scientists find word 'American' to be politically incorrect

Nepal Supreme Court orders release of French serial killer

Swiss government rejects idea of third gender

Slovakia gets exemptions from EU sanctions against Russian oil

U.S. imposes sanctions on number of Iranian officials

Azerbaijanis don't let column of Russian peacekeepers through Lachin corridor

Siranush Sahakyan says European Court's ruling may have great political influence

Swedes urged to prepare for unprecedented power outages

Zelenskiy arrives in Washington

Scotland to officially allow gender reassignment for children from age of 16

Senate confirms Lynne M. Tracy as U.S. ambassador to Russia

Turkey negotiates with U.S. for purchase of small nuclear reactors

U.S. announces $1.8 billion military aid package to Ukraine: It includes Patriot air defense system

Climate activists cut down top of Christmas tree at Brandenburg Gate in Berlin

ECHR obliges Azerbaijan to ensure passage through the Lachin corridor for several categories of people

Albania procures 3 Bayraktar drones

ECHR satisfies Armenia's demand and applies interim measures against Azerbaijan

Politico: What Zelenskyy wants, but is unlikely to get from Biden

EU will consider Kosovo's application early next year

Artsakh Foreign Ministry welcomes UN Security Council discussion of Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh

Turkey aims to launch project to turn country into energy hub within year

Russia will maintain and improve combat readiness of its nuclear triad

Russia and India fundamentally refuse to use euro and dollar in mutual trade

Putin: The West has been brainwashing the post-Soviet countries, especially Ukraine

Defense Ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia meet in Kayseri

Shoigu: Russia needs to ensure the preservation of peace in Nagorno-Karabakh and Syria

Kazakhstan is going to substitute Russian oil in Germany

Putin: Russia has good experience in developing drones

Iran's oil production reaches 3 million barrels per day

Shoigu: 27 countries have already spent $97 billion on arms supplies to Ukraine

Half-empty shelves of stores and drugstores: Artsakh Human Rights Defender shares video

Taliban orders not to let female teachers and elementary school students into schools

Matviyenko: Russia forms unification agenda for year of its presidency in EEU

Currency rates in Armenia

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues another brazen statement accusing Armenia

Extended session of Advisory Council on Prevention of Torture adjunct to Human Rights Defender held

Bob Menendez accuses Turkey of providing military assistance to Azerbaijan in killing Armenians

Artists launches action in support of Artsakh

29 patients, including 8 children, are in intensive care in Artsakh

European Council head: corruption case in EP complicates EU's fight against energy crisis

EEU approves list of drugs recommended for production in union

Turkish and Azerbaijani defense ministers meet in Kaysari

The Hill: US Congress wants to recognize Russia as an aggressor state

Armenian National Assembly announces results of secret ballot to elect judges of Court of Cassation

Azerbaijani media: Turkish ambassador arrives in Lachin corridor

At least 2 dead, 11 injured in California earthquake

Iranian Ambassador to Armenia: Defense is an internal issue

Ambassador: There is no reliable information about the Iranians' visit to Karabakh

Iranian Ambassador: Humanitarian issues are important as a result of the closure of the Lachin corridor

UN says Taliban breaks another promise by banning girls from universities

Nikol Pashinyan sends birthday greetings to Emmanuel Macron

Oil prices remain stable

Armenian FM: UN Security Council has international consensus on Lachin corridor

Belarus restricts entry to border lane in three areas on Ukrainian border

Copper price goes down

Gold price stabilizes

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient drawings in Peru

Two towers of Sagrada Familia completed in Barcelona after 140 years

Armenia's Representative to UN: Azerbaijan's criminal policy may lead to humanitarian catastrophe in Nagorno-Karabakh

UN Security Council calls for unblocking of Lachin corridor

Russia hopes for full restoration of transport communication through Lachin corridor

US: The situation around the Lachin corridor undermines international confidence in the peace process