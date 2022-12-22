Mongolian women undress in cold to protest against coal theft

Protesters in the capital of Mongolia undressed in freezing temperatures, seeking to bring to justice those responsible for the large-scale theft of coal, according to a video posted on social networks.
Undressing in freezing temperatures of 20 - 30 degrees Celsius has repeatedly been used as a form of protest by protesters taking place in Ulaanbaatar since December 4, but so far only men have done so. On Wednesday, December 21, about 30 protesters held an unclothed sit-in in front of the Government Palace, demanding permission to attend hearings on the coal case at the State Great Khural of Mongolia. Their condition was monitored by doctors.
The video shows protesters standing in Sukhbaatar Square in light clothing, one of them stripped to her underwear. She said, "This is the only way we will be heard! I was a civil servant too. We Mongolians are really helpless. The natural resources have been looted by a few greedy people!"
She is then given warm clothes. Another woman holds a placard that reads, "The president cannot control his thieves and the police."