Chinese Ambassador to Armenia: Nagorno-Karabakh children's right to education violated

The right of children of Nagorno-Karabakh to education is violated, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to Armenia Fan Yong said during a meeting with Minister of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia Zhanna Andreasyan.
The ambassador voiced his hope that this issue will be resolved as soon as possible, the press service of the ministry informed NEWS.am.
He added that there is a great potential for cooperation between Armenia and China.
Fang Yun assured that if necessary, the Chinese side is ready to increase the number of scholarship spots at Chinese universities allocated to Armenian youth.
Andreasyan stressed the importance of developing Armenian-Chinese relations and cooperation, including the activities of the Armenian-Chinese Friendship School.
She mentioned with satisfaction that within the framework of the interstate program, the citizens of Armenia receive higher and postgraduate education in the best educational institutions of China. The Chinese side allocated 8 scholarship seats for Armenia for the academic year 2023-2024.
A group of Azerbaijanis blocked the Stepanakert - Goris highway from 10:30 on December 12, allegedly for environmental reasons, also making political demands. The enemy's blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh continues.