Flying electric car from Chinese startup XPeng valued at $140,000

Chinese startup XPeng intends to launch its flying electric car AeroHT in mass production by 2025, reports Bloomberg.
The manufacturer has estimated the vehicle of the future at $140,000.
The AeroHT is capable of taking to the air tens of meters with the help of eight propellers and four electric motors. It is expected that most of the time the electric car will move on the ground, and take off into the sky only to overcome obstacles on the road or traffic jams. Zhao Deli, the founder of the startup, believes that the biggest problem in the way of his company is not technological challenges, but restrictions from regulators, as the owner of such a car may need not only a driver's license, but also a pilot's license.
It is known that AeroHT is also working on creating an air cab. Demonstration flights of the vehicle took place in Dubai in October this year.