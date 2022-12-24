News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 24
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Saturday
December 24
ՀայEngРус
USD
395.53
EUR
393.43
RUB
6.42
Show news feed
Flying electric car from Chinese startup XPeng valued at $140,000
Flying electric car from Chinese startup XPeng valued at $140,000
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations, Car World

Chinese startup XPeng intends to launch its flying electric car AeroHT in mass production by 2025, reports Bloomberg.

The manufacturer has estimated the vehicle of the future at $140,000.

The AeroHT is capable of taking to the air tens of meters with the help of eight propellers and four electric motors. It is expected that most of the time the electric car will move on the ground, and take off into the sky only to overcome obstacles on the road or traffic jams. Zhao Deli, the founder of the startup, believes that the biggest problem in the way of his company is not technological challenges, but restrictions from regulators, as the owner of such a car may need not only a driver's license, but also a pilot's license.

It is known that AeroHT is also working on creating an air cab. Demonstration flights of the vehicle took place in Dubai in October this year.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US is threatened by drop in car sales because of too high prices
Experts predicted U.S. retail sales of new cars in December to be about 1.04 million units...
 New Buick Electra E5 crossover declassified in China
Power plant capacity of the crossover will be 245 hp...
 Mercedes plans to build €1.3 billion plant to produce electric vans in Poland
Electric delivery vans will be the vehicles of the future and provide a big step toward emissions-free...
 Skoda Auto, part of Volkswagen, considers leaving China
He said the company could simply sell cars in China rather than produce them there...
 Tesla unveils first electric tractor
Tesla unveiled its first electric tractor on Thursday...
 Russia and Iran sign memorandum on car exports
Iran's largest company, Iran Khodro (IKCO), produces cars in Iran...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos