Turkey urges NATO to stop Greece's provocations

Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar called on NATO to stop Athens' provocative actions against Ankara.
The Turkish Defense Ministry earlier reported an attempted interception by the Greek side of Turkish warplanes while they were flying as part of a NATO mission.
Athens is committing lawlessness. NATO should finally say 'stop' to such actions. Turkey advocates turning the Aegean and Mediterranean seas into a zone of friendship. Greece should abandon its intransigent position and learn lessons from history, Anadolu Agency quoted Akar as saying.
The NATO bloc, which includes Turkey, will always be a strong structure, the minister noted.
Turkey demands an end to the militarization of Greek islands in the eastern Aegean Sea. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the militarization of the islands violates long-standing international treaties and calls into question the islands' sovereignty. He said Turkey is determined to discuss and challenge the sovereignty of the islands if Greece does not stop the violations.