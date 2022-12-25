Artsakh people's appeal to world community

The participants of the nationwide rally at the Revival Square in Stepanakert make an appeal to Armenians all over the world, the world community and every person struggling for freedom and universal values.



"Since December 12, Artsakh is in a complete blockade - more than 120,000 people, including about 30,000 children, found themselves in a difficult situation, being completely deprived of freedom of movement and many related domestic opportunities. Once again, the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan is in grave violation of international law and of the commitments undertaken by the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020.



The uninterrupted functioning of the land link between Artsakh and Armenia cannot be a subject of any negotiation or bargaining. The link connecting Artsakh with the outside world must be re-established without preconditions and immediately, and conditions must be created to ensure its continued uninterrupted operation;



Azerbaijan's policy of ethnic cleansing and discrimination against the Armenian people gained new momentum in 2020. After the war imposed on us in the fall and its disastrous consequences, Azerbaijan seeks to depopulate the Armenian Artsakh, continuing the scenario of the 1915 genocide perpetrated by Turkey in Western Armenia.



In 1988, the will of the people to live free and independent in their historical homeland guided our people to fight for freedom, which resulted in the establishment of a sovereign state under international law and visible political, economic and social achievements.



Today, when the existence of the Republic of Artsakh, the dream of all Armenians, is under threat, we, while bowing to the memory of those Armenians who gave their lives during our liberation struggle, once again swear to continue the work of our holy martyrs and restore our dignity.



In the ongoing struggle, as in previous years, we still need the full support of the Motherland and all Armenians. In recent years, Artsakh has been a symbol of Armenian identity and dignity. Today, when the Second Armenian Republic is facing new challenges, Artsakh must become the fulcrum, around which the national potential must unite. The future of the Republic of Artsakh is a matter of state importance and requires pan-Armenian consolidation and solidarity.



The Republic of Artsakh will continue to endeavor to strengthen the security and defense of its people, combining its own capabilities and those of the Peacekeeping Mission of the Russian Federation.



The Republic of Artsakh, as a State guided by the principles of fundamental international rights, will continue to adhere to universal human values. Expansionist ambitions and economic interests should not dictate modern international relations.



Artsakh is a point on the world map from which, as in 1988, the formation of the moral order of the 21st century can begin."