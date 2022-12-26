News
Azerbaijan openly files territorial claims against Armenia
Azerbaijan openly files territorial claims against Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan openly files territorial claims against Armenia.

This time a "member of the board of directors of the community of Western Azerbaijan" Nazim Mustafa "distinguished himself". It is no less and no less about the Syunik region of Armenia. The title was invented specifically to "justify" his territorial claims.

"If the Armenian community today lives in the Karabakh economic zone and the Azerbaijani state, as well as its citizens, guarantees the safe residence of Armenians, Armenia must also recognize the right of our compatriots deported from Western Azerbaijan to live in a compact territory and guarantee their security", Nazim Mustafa said.

To "reinforce" his statement, this head of the village quotes invented figures and refers to the statement of the AR President.  On December 24, Aliyev also once again voiced his territorial claims against Armenia.

"This issue is on our agenda now, after the resolution of the Karabakh conflict. Of course, it may have been too early to talk about it before the resolution of the Karabakh conflict. But today, in my opinion, we should not lose time. There should be a Concept of Return prepared. Again, this Concept, as they say, must be peaceful. We must take the provisions of all international conventions acceptable to us and claim our rights on this basis. The concept of return must be," Aliyev said.

How "Azerbaijani state guarantees safe residence of Armenians" is graphically demonstrated by what is happening in Lachin corridor: pseudo-ecologists sent by Azerbaijani authorities, actually dressed as civilians military and special forces officers have been blocking the road for two weeks. For two weeks, no food or medicine has been delivered to Artsakh, and thousands of people, including children, have been stuck on the roads.
